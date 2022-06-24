© 2022 KMUW
KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.

4 months since Russia invaded, Ukraine faces a stark contrast

By Steve Inskeep,
Greg Myre
Published June 24, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT

The European leaders officially made Ukraine a candidate to join the EU. Yet, Ukraine is desperately trying to hold two cities under Russian assault.

Steve Inskeep
Greg Myre
