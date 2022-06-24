KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
4 months since Russia invaded, Ukraine faces a stark contrast
Published June 24, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT
The European leaders officially made Ukraine a candidate to join the EU. Yet, Ukraine is desperately trying to hold two cities under Russian assault.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.