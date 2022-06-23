© 2022 KMUW
KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 23, 2022 at 4:08 AM CDT

The Jan. 6 hearing will outline pressure on the DOJ to help overturn the election. The death toll continues to climb after the earthquake in Afghanistan. President Biden will attend the G7 summit.

Copyright 2022 NPR

