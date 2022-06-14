KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
News brief: Jan. 6 hearing recap, COVID pediatric vaccines, Nevada primary
Published June 14, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT
The Jan. 6 House panel held the second of seven hearings. The FDA considers whether to authorize the first COVID vaccines for children younger than 5. Nevada is one of four states holding primaries.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.