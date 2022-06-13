KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
News brief: bipartisan gun deal, Jan. 6 hearing, Russia gains in eastern Ukraine
Published June 13, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT
Senators reach a deal on measures to reduce gun violence. House Jan. 6 panel will hold its second hearing. Ukrainian officials warn the upcoming days could be crucial to a key city in eastern Ukraine.
