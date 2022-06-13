© 2022 KMUW
KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.

Congress may take action on gun safety legislation after decades of inaction

By A Martínez,
Susan Davis
Published June 13, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT

A bipartisan group of senators announced a gun safety deal on Sunday, the most substantial progress on the issue in decades. It had very narrow measures related to gun ownership to garner GOP support.

A Martínez
Susan Davis
