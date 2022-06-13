KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
Airlines are cutting flight schedules. You can expect longer lines and higher fares
Published June 13, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT
With a shortage of pilots and other staff, some airlines are cutting back flight schedules. Travelers can expect long lines, packed planes and much higher air fares.
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.