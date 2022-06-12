KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.
These essential workers aren't eligible to win Tonys but deserve the spotlight
Published June 12, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
Music directors aren't eligible for awards at tonight's Tonys. We hear from three from Tony-nominated shows, talking about their craft and the challenges of conducting eight performances a week.
