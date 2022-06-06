1A Movie Club: The summer of sequels

This year’s summer movie calendar is full of sequels.

There’s a new installment in the “Jurassic World” franchise. There’s Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.” And even a “Downton Abbey” movie sequel.

Basically, fans of many media properties can expect to be well-fed in the coming months. Most recently, “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, has become one of the biggest films of the year.

But what makes a good sequel? And are they an indicator that Hollywood is running out of ideas? We tackle this issue in this edition of the 1A Movie Club.

