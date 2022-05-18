KMUW’s Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW’s Facebook page. Since 2016 we’ve covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.
Nationwide challenges to books in the classroom have local impact
KMUW's Engage ICT convened on May 17 to discuss the nationwide controversy regarding textbooks, library books, and lesson plans and the implications these challenges are having on local classrooms and libraries. With us are:
- Steve Maack, IB English teacher at East High School
- Suzanne Perez, KMUW Education Reporter and Book Reviewer
- Jaime Prothro, Wichita Public Library Director of Libraries
Here is the recorded conversation:
Banned Books | Engage ICT
Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of banned books, provided by Wichita Public Library.
Support for Engage ICT comes from Moeder & Associates.