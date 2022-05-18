Nationwide challenges to books in the classroom have local impact

KMUW's Engage ICT convened on May 17 to discuss the nationwide controversy regarding textbooks, library books, and lesson plans and the implications these challenges are having on local classrooms and libraries. With us are:



Steve Maack , IB English teacher at East High School

, IB English teacher at East High School Suzanne Perez , KMUW Education Reporter and Book Reviewer

, KMUW Education Reporter and Book Reviewer Jaime Prothro, Wichita Public Library Director of Libraries

Here is the recorded conversation:

Banned Books | Engage ICT

Click here to see a list of further reading and resources on the topic of banned books, provided by Wichita Public Library.

