Panelists Discuss Resocializing, Social Anxiety and Behaviors
KMUW's Engage ICT brought together a panel of local experts on April 19 to answer community questions about resocializing.
Resocializing now that the most severe COVID-19 cases have decreased has been a challenge for many. We get into some of the reasons, hardships, and coping mechanisms for dealing with social anxiety and behaviors with our panelists:
- Amy Driskill, Licensed Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist
- Claudia Griffith, Wichita North High Lead Counselor
- Dr. Rhonda Lewis, Wichita State University Department of Psychology Professor and Chair
- Naquela Pack, Wichita State University Office of Engagement Director of Engagement
