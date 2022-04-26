Panelists Discuss Resocializing, Social Anxiety and Behaviors

Resocializing now that the most severe COVID-19 cases have decreased has been a challenge for many. We get into some of the reasons, hardships, and coping mechanisms for dealing with social anxiety and behaviors with our panelists:



Amy Driskill, Licensed Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist

Claudia Griffith, Wichita North High Lead Counselor

Dr. Rhonda Lewis, Wichita State University Department of Psychology Professor and Chair

Naquela Pack, Wichita State University Office of Engagement Director of Engagement

For a list of further reading and resources on this topic provided by Wichita Public Library, click here.

