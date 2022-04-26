© 2022 KMUW
KMUW’s Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW’s Facebook page. Since 2016 we’ve covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.

Panelists Discuss Resocializing, Social Anxiety and Behaviors

KMUW | By Sarah Jane Crespo
Published April 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT

KMUW's Engage ICT brought together a panel of local experts on April 19 to answer community questions about resocializing.

Resocializing now that the most severe COVID-19 cases have decreased has been a challenge for many. We get into some of the reasons, hardships, and coping mechanisms for dealing with social anxiety and behaviors with our panelists:

  • Amy Driskill, Licensed Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist
  • Claudia Griffith, Wichita North High Lead Counselor
  • Dr. Rhonda Lewis, Wichita State University Department of Psychology Professor and Chair
  • Naquela Pack, Wichita State University Office of Engagement Director of Engagement

For a list of further reading and resources on this topic provided by Wichita Public Library, click here.

Support for Engage ICT comes from Moeder & Associates.

