The impact of technology on the war in Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine began, and the world began to watch, so too did the disinformation campaign running parallel to the conflict.

The war in Ukraine is revealing what it means to have 21st-century technology like smartphones, artificial intelligence, and drones in and around the conflict. And because Russia is involved, a country known for its cyber warfare capabilities, the digital realm is an important battlefield to watch.

How is technology affecting the war in Ukraine? And how concerned should the U.S. be about getting caught in the crosshairs of a cyberattack?

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5