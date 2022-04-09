NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after reportedly being struck by a car

Updated April 9, 2022 at 12:11 PM ET

Dwayne Haskins, a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has died, according to the team. The 24-year-old reportedly died after being struck by a car.

In a statement, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was "at a loss for words."

"[Haskins] quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival to Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community," Tomlin wrote. "Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many."

