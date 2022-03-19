Wichita mayor calls for change after mall shooting death of 14-year-old

Community leaders are reacting to a shooting at the Towne East Square shopping mall Friday evening that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

Wichita Police said the shooting occurred during a fight on the lower level of the mall.

Trenjvious Hutton of Wichita died at the scene, said police spokesman Chad Ditch.

A 16-year-old boy is being held on possible charges of second-degree murder. A 17-year-old also was taken into custody after the shooting.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking for so many reasons,” Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said in a Facebook Live video Saturday morning.

“It’s more than just gun violence. … You’re at a mall where you’ve got teenagers whose lives, one of them, is ended.”

The shooting caused panic at the city's largest mall, with many shoppers and employees either hiding or running from the shopping area.

The mall was closed after the shooting but reopened Saturday morning.

Whipple, the mayor, said Wichita needs to do more to provide opportunities for young people and to address issues to help underserved youth.

“We need to be taking this head-on. ... We’re in a position to make change,” Whipple said.

