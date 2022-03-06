Olathe East shooting suspect faces attempted capital murder charge

The Johnson County District Attorney charged Jaylon D. Elmore, an 18-year-old man, with attempted capital murder stemming from Friday’s shooting at Olathe East High School.

A Johnson County District Court judge set Elmore’s bond at $1 million.

Elmore is accused by prosecutors of shooting Olathe School Resource Officer Erik Clark on Friday morning. The charge said Elmore shot at Clark intentionally and with premeditation.

The Olathe Police Department said at a Friday afternoon press conference that Clark shot Elmore, a student at Olathe East. That’s after Clark went to the school’s main office to respond to what the department had described later on Friday as an “administrative matter” involving Elmore. Elmore then pulled a gun and shots were exchanged.

Elmore, Clark and Olathe East assistant principal and athletic director Kaleb Stoppel were all taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Clark and Stoppel were released from the hospital on Friday while Elmore was listed in critical condition. On Saturday morning, a spokesperson with HCA Midwest, which owns Overland Park Regional Medical Center, said there was no change in the remaining patient’s condition.

The Olathe Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff referred questions to the Johnson County District Attorney.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe was not immediately available for comment.

Elmore in 2020 entered a guilty plea to robbery in Wyandotte County District Court. Elmore had been accused of using force as he stole a person’s wallet in February 2020.

