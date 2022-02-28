This summer's Symphony in the Flint Hills planned for Chase County

The 17th annual Symphony in the Flint Hills will take place June 11 in Chase County.

The theme this year is Weather in the Flint Hills and is intended to bring attention to the impact that weather has on the area. Tickets go on sale Saturday.

Kelly Tastove is the operations and donor relations manager for Symphony in the Flint Hills. She said there are a lot of different activities available at the event, in addition to the music.

“My advice is get there early and enjoy the entire day, not only the presentations,” she said. “We have covered wagon rides. We have guided prairie walks. There's just activities to do all day long, right up until that concert time.”

The event will take place at Irma’s Pasture near Bazaar. The location was chosen for the 2019 event but the concert was canceled due to weather.

“We're finally going to get to show people this beautiful site,” Tastove said.

“People are going to get to see one of the most beautiful places that we've held the event at so far.”

Ticket information and other details about the event can be found at symphonyintheflinthills.org.