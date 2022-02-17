The News Roundup — International

Russia is claiming it’s removed some of the tens of thousands of troops it had sent to its border with Ukraine after weeks of appearing to prepare for an invasion. However, NATO countries are dubious this is actually the case, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken claiming there’s no evidence the pullback is actually happening.

Following days of protests in Canada against the COVID-19 vaccine, the county declared a national emergency to end the demonstrations. Trucks blocking Ambassador Bridge were removed. However, protests in the city of Ottawa continue.

French President Emmanuel Macron is pulling French troops out of Mali where they’ve been fighting Islamist militants since 2013.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

