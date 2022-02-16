KMUW’s Engage ICT brings our community together with thoughtful conversation. Each month we take a deep dive into a major topic with a panel of local experts, and live stream our hour-long conversation at engageict.org and KMUW’s Facebook page. Since 2016 we’ve covered a myriad of topics, from healthcare to homeschooling, immigration to environmentalism.
Engage ICT Panelists Discuss Homelessness and Mental Health in Wichita
KMUW's Engage ICT brought together a panel of local experts on February 15 to answer community questions.
The number of people experiencing homelessness in our area has increased over the last few years. This challenging issue affects many parts of the community, so we're discussing the problems and possible solutions. Our panelists are:
- Lacey Cruse, Sedgwick County Commissioner
- Brenda Dietzman, Wayfinder Consulting
- Regina Hafner, Comcare
- Jami Scott, Salvation Army
- Bernestine Williams, National Alliance on Mental Illness - Wichita
Here is the recorded conversation:
