Engage ICT Panelists Discuss Homelessness and Mental Health in Wichita

The number of people experiencing homelessness in our area has increased over the last few years. This challenging issue affects many parts of the community, so we're discussing the problems and possible solutions. Our panelists are:



Lacey Cruse, Sedgwick County Commissioner

Brenda Dietzman, Wayfinder Consulting

Regina Hafner, Comcare

Jami Scott, Salvation Army

Bernestine Williams, National Alliance on Mental Illness - Wichita

Here is the recorded conversation:

For a list of further reading and resources on this topic provided by Wichita Public Library, please click here.

Support for Engage ICT comes from Moeder & Associates.