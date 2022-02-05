'Wait Wait' for Feb. 5, 2022: With Not My Job guest Shermann 'Dilla' Thomas

This week's show was recorded at the Harris Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Shermann "Dilla" Thomas and panelists Paula Poundstone, Tom Papa and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Games Within Frontiers; Joe vs. The Crazy Horse; America's Mayor Revealed

Panel Questions

Foul Street Sweepers

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a new solution to an old Florida problem, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz historian Shermann "Dilla" Thomas on goats

Shermann "Dilla" Thomas is probably the only historian that's also a TikTok star, and he uses his platform to explain why Chicago is the coolest city in the world. He also joins us as Tom Brady announced his retirement, so we invited him to play a game called, "You're The Goat, Literally."

Panel Questions

The Secret Ingredient in Every Pig Heart Transplant; A Terrifying Bedside Collection

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Toils of New York Real Estate; Easy Cheese; and Relics of Catan.

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will be the next big surprise on The Masked Singer.

