Irma Olguin: Why We Should Bring Tech Economies to Underdog Cities

Irma Olguin wants to bring the tech industry to cities like her hometown, Fresno. She believes building a support system for tech workers will strengthen communities and revitalize undervalued cities.

About Irma Olguin

Irma Olguin is the CEO and co-Founder of Bitwise Industries, a company that provides coding classes and workplace training to people in cities like Fresno, CA and Toledo, OH, with the goal of building tech economies in those cities.

At Bitwise, Olguin oversees the operations teams, the company's tech-focused training program and software development. In 2019, her company Bitwise Industries secured one of the largest series A rounds of funding ever for a female, Latinx-led company.

Olguin holds a B.S. in Computer Science & Engineering from the University of Toledo.

