Irma Olguin: Why We Should Bring Tech Economies to Underdog Cities

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierKatie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 4, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Work, Play, Rest - Part 1.

Irma Olguin wants to bring the tech industry to cities like her hometown, Fresno. She believes building a support system for tech workers will strengthen communities and revitalize undervalued cities.

About Irma Olguin

Irma Olguin is the CEO and co-Founder of Bitwise Industries, a company that provides coding classes and workplace training to people in cities like Fresno, CA and Toledo, OH, with the goal of building tech economies in those cities.

At Bitwise, Olguin oversees the operations teams, the company's tech-focused training program and software development. In 2019, her company Bitwise Industries secured one of the largest series A rounds of funding ever for a female, Latinx-led company.

Olguin holds a B.S. in Computer Science & Engineering from the University of Toledo.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

