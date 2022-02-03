Wichita Festival reveals winning poster design for 50th annual Riverfest

Wichita Festivals revealed its official artwork Thursday for the 50th annual Wichita Riverfest.

The winning design was created by Wichita artist Joe Worley. He also created the artwork for the 2018 River Festival poster.

Worley’s winning poster brings back many of the icons from past Riverfest posters around the theme, “50 years at the Fest.”

Worley, who has a fine arts degree from Wichita State University, is a member of Brickmob, a Wichita-based art collective. He has designed and painted several murals around Wichita, including one at Riverfront Stadium and the “ICT 316” mural near Douglas and Washington.

Worley received $4,000 from Emprise Bank for his winning design.

Riverfest is scheduled for June 3-11. Organizers are hoping for the first nine-day, in-person festival since 2019. The 2020 event was canceled and last year’s Riverfest was split over two weekends.

This year’s event is scheduled to include traditional Riverfest staples, such as fireworks, the River Run, food court, Sundown Parade and twilight pops concert featuring the Wichita Symphony.

The headliner concert acts will be announced in the spring.

Riverfest buttons go on sale on May 6.