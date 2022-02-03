KMUW will be closed to the public on Wednesday, February 2, due to weather concerns.
News brief: life in Ukraine, ex-Chicago cop leaves prison early, winter storm,
Published February 3, 2022 at 4:04 AM CST
Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, more U.S. troops will go to Europe. Ex-Chicago police officer who killed a Black teenager will leave prison early. A huge storm is sweeping across the nation's midsection.
