KMUW will be closed to the public on Wednesday, February 2, due to weather concerns.
ISIS leader is killed in U.S. counterterrorism mission in Syria, Biden says
Published February 3, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST
President Biden said the counterterrorism operation took out ISIS leader Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. Biden said all Americans returned safely. An aid group says Syrian civilians were killed.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.