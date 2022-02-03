© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW will be closed to the public on Wednesday, February 2, due to weather concerns.

House panel to examine what went wrong with the 5G rollout

By David Schaper
Published February 3, 2022 at 4:04 AM CST

A congressional hearing examines why the activation of 5G service near airports was plagued by many delays and much confusion.

Copyright 2022 NPR

David Schaper
David Schaper is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, based in Chicago, primarily covering transportation and infrastructure, as well as breaking news in Chicago and the Midwest.
See stories by David Schaper