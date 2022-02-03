© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMUW will be closed to the public on Wednesday, February 2, due to weather concerns.

Calls grow for Chicago officer who killed a Black teenager to face federal charges

By Cheryl Corley
Published February 3, 2022 at 4:04 AM CST

"Sixteen shots and a cover-up" was the rallying cry after a video showed a Chicago police officer killed a black teenager in 2014. On Thursday, Jason Van Dyke gets an early release from prison.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Cheryl Corley
Cheryl Corley is a Chicago-based NPR correspondent who works for the National Desk. She primarily covers criminal justice issues as well as breaking news in the Midwest and across the country.
See stories by Cheryl Corley