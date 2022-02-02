Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Updated February 2, 2022 at 2:43 PM ET

Wednesday morning brought the announcement of the 2022 nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Among the first-timers in this year's class of potential inductees are Eminem (who is also scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show later this month), larger-than-life country star Dolly Parton, pioneering hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest and alternative rocker Beck, who tweeted an enthusiastic thanks.

To be eligible, artists or bands have to have released their first commercial recording by 1996. Fans will be able to vote for their favorites online, and those votes will be tallied with other ballots submitted by more than a thousand artists, historians and music industry members around the world.

John Sykes, who heads the foundation that runs the Rock Hall, said in a press release, "This year's ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture."

The nominees will have to wait until May to find out who made the cut, and the induction ceremony is scheduled for later this year. The names of the winners will be enshrined at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The Complete List of 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

(Asterisks indicate artists receiving their first nomination.)

Beck*

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran*

Eminem*

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton*

Rage Against the Machine

Lionel Richie*

Carly Simon*

A Tribe Called Quest*

Dionne Warwick

