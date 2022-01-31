© 2022 KMUW
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring. What&#8217;s next?

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published January 31, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST
US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, with President Joe Biden, holds a copy of the Constitution as he announces his retirement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last week. The departure of the oldest justice on the bench allows President Joe Biden to make good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the court. It’s a promise he has since reiterated

The replacement of Breyer will not change the ideological makeup of the court, which leans conservative. But it will mean a younger justice on the court and would give President Biden a much-needed win.

We talk about what to expect for the road ahead with a confirmation battle and midterms on the horizon.  

Michelle Harven