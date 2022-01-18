The latest installment in the classic slasher series ‘Scream’ series hit the big screen last week. This latest chapter comes more than 20 years after the first. The first films were celebrated for their blend of horror and humor conveyed by their all-star casts which included Drew Barrymore, Courteney Cox, and Neve Campbell.

Now, more than two decades on from its beginnings (and a decade after its last numbered installment), some of the original cast members have returned.

‘Scream’ was emblematic of a surge of slasher films that helped to define ’90s horror—movies like ‘Halloween,’ ‘I know What You Did Last Summer,’ and the original ‘Candyman.’

In this edition of the 1A Movie Club, we unpack what makes ’90s slasher films so great and why the genre continues to endure to this day.

