Why Georgia is at the center of the voting rights fight

WAMU 88.5 | By Paige Osburn
Published January 11, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST
Protesters rally to demand protection for voting rights on the 58th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, in Washington, DC.
The state of Georgia is now ground zero in the fight over voting rights. 

President Joe Biden narrowly won there in 2020. Today, it will prove crucial for Democrats’ midterm efforts, as Sen. Raphael Warnock seeks reelection and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams once again takes on Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. 

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are in Georgia this week, where Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday.

