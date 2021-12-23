© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alone In The House And I&#8217;m In The House Alone (Rebroadcast)

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published December 23, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST
A runner takes to the walkway in Manhattan Beach, California.
A runner takes to the walkway in Manhattan Beach, California.

We’ve all heard that cliché line about the American dream: house in the suburbs, white picket fence and 2.3 kids. But these days, more than 36 million Americans live alone

Taken as a share of all adults in the country, the number of people who live by themselves has nearly doubled over the last 50 years.

Even without the pandemic, that experience can feel lonely. But the pandemic has made reported feelings of isolation skyrocket, even for those living with loved ones or roommates.

Find an earlier conversation we had about loneliness during the pandemic here.

How are people who live alone coping with over a year of staying socially distant?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Haili Blassingame