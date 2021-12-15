© 2021 KMUW
Gov. Kelly: Kansas has identified potential omicron variant case

KMUW | By Associated Press
Published December 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST
Laura_Kelly.jpg
Gov. Laura Kelly

Gov. Laura Kelly says that the state health department in Kansas has identified a potential case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.

Kansas' state health department has identified a potential case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant, Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday.

Kelly told reporters after a public event that health officials thought they had identified two potential omicron variant cases this past weekend, but genetic testing of patient samples ruled out one of them. Testing on the other has not been completed.

At least 30 states have confirmed cases linked to the omicron variant, but Kansas has yet to announce that it has. Kelly said that confirming an omicron case “won't change the approach” in addressing the novel coronavirus' continued spread.

An average of 1,609 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases a day were reported in Kansas for the seven days ending Wednesday, according to state health department data. New COVID-19 hospitalizations averaged 47 a day and deaths, 18 a day, during the same period.

