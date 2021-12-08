Services, tributes scheduled to honor Bob Dole
The former Kansas senator died Sunday at the age of 98.
Several memorial events to honor former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole are scheduled this week in Washington, D.C. and Kansas.
Dole, who represented Kansas in Congress for nearly 40 years, died Sunday. He was 98.
A native of Russell, Dole served four terms in the U.S. House beginning in 1961. He was elected to the Senate in 1968.
Dole resigned as Senate Majority Leader in 1996 to run for president as the Republican nominee. He lost to Bill Clinton, who won a second term.
Dole was a veteran of World War II. He was severely wounded during fighting in Italy in 1945, shortly before the war ended.
Here are details of this week’s events:
Friday
What: Memorial Service
Where: Washington National Cathedral
When: 10 a.m. (CST)
Speakers: President Joe Biden; former Senators Pat Roberts of Kansas and Tom Daschle of South Dakota; Robin Dole, Sen. Dole’s daughter.
Musical performance: Lee Greenwood
Livestream: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QHR0uQATsc
What: Tribute ceremony
Where: World War II Memorial, National Mall in Washington, D.C.
When: 12:15 p.m. (CST)
Speakers: Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; actor Tom Hanks; Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC’s Today.
Musical performance: U.S. Army Band
Livestream: www.facebook.com/elizabethdolefoundation.
Saturday
What: Public viewing and memorial service
Where: St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Russell, Kansas
When: Viewing, 9-10:30 a.m.; service, 11 a.m.
Speakers: Former Sen. Pat Roberts; current Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall.
What: Memorial service
Where: Kansas State Capitol rotunda
When: 4 p.m.
Speakers: Gov. Laura Kelly; former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum Baker; former U.S. Rep. Jim Slattery; current Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall.
After the event in Topeka, Dole’s casket and his family will return to Washington. Details concerning his internment will be announced later.