Services, tributes scheduled to honor Bob Dole

Several memorial events to honor former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole are scheduled this week in Washington, D.C. and Kansas.

Dole, who represented Kansas in Congress for nearly 40 years, died Sunday. He was 98.

A native of Russell, Dole served four terms in the U.S. House beginning in 1961. He was elected to the Senate in 1968.

Dole resigned as Senate Majority Leader in 1996 to run for president as the Republican nominee. He lost to Bill Clinton, who won a second term.

Dole was a veteran of World War II. He was severely wounded during fighting in Italy in 1945, shortly before the war ended.

Here are details of this week’s events:

Friday

What: Memorial Service

Where: Washington National Cathedral

When: 10 a.m. (CST)

Speakers: President Joe Biden; former Senators Pat Roberts of Kansas and Tom Daschle of South Dakota; Robin Dole, Sen. Dole’s daughter.

Musical performance: Lee Greenwood

Livestream: www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QHR0uQATsc

What: Tribute ceremony

Where: World War II Memorial, National Mall in Washington, D.C.

When: 12:15 p.m. (CST)

Speakers: Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; actor Tom Hanks; Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC’s Today.

Musical performance: U.S. Army Band

Livestream: www.facebook.com/elizabethdolefoundation .

Saturday

What: Public viewing and memorial service

Where: St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Russell, Kansas

When: Viewing, 9-10:30 a.m.; service, 11 a.m.

Speakers: Former Sen. Pat Roberts; current Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall.

What: Memorial service

Where: Kansas State Capitol rotunda

When: 4 p.m.

Speakers: Gov. Laura Kelly; former Sen. Nancy Kassebaum Baker; former U.S. Rep. Jim Slattery; current Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall.

After the event in Topeka, Dole’s casket and his family will return to Washington. Details concerning his internment will be announced later.

