Mark Meadows Makes His Move

In something of abreakthrough for those in Congress investigating the events that led up to the insurrection on Jan. 6, former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who had so far refused to cooperate with the investigation, has changed his mind.

Earlier, House committee members had been clear that those they subpoenaed would be held in criminal contempt if they refused to comply.

Mark Meadows clearly knows a lot. But how much is he willing to share?

