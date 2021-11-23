© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Future Of The Federal Reserve

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published November 23, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST
Jerome Powell, Chair, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve speaks during a conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
Jerome Powell, Chair, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve speaks during a conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

Jay Powell has been renominated by President Biden to run the Federal Reserve. 

Powell is a lifelong Republican. He was first nominated to serve as the Reserve’s chairman by Donald Trump in 2017.    

And whether you own a home, a business, owe money, or have savings – the person who’s in charge of the central bank of the United States matters.  

Today’s economic landscape looks very different from the one Powell was asked to manage four years ago. So, what challenges do he — and his new vice chair — face ahead? 

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5

Rupert Allman