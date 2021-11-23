Food, Traditions, And Turkey Day: Old And New

Last year, many families across the U.S.chose to stay home and go without their Thanksgiving and other holiday traditions to limit the spread of coronavirus. But for some, a minimal holiday season broughtnew traditions and menus, such as hosting a ‘Friendsgiving’ or celebrating solo. For those who want to stick to the staples:

Melissa Clark of the New York Times has perfected pie techniques no matter what flavor you prefer.





And Stephen Satterfield, host of Netflix’s High on the Hog, revisits the history of mac and cheese, and profiles the enslaved chef responsible for bringing the beloved dish to the U.S. Check out the recipe here.

And Carolyn Phillips, cookbook author and two-time Beard finalist, has this recipe for those who want to upgrade their Thanksgiving turkey featuring Cantonese cuisine.



What can you do to make the holiday season extra special this year – both on and off the table? And what are some easy, but delicious recipes for those who may be hosting for the first time?Our panel of cooking and hosting experts answer those questions and more.

