Goddard mayor awaiting court date after DUI arrest

Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin has yet to receive a court date after he was arrested in Wichita on Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Larkin was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 3:04 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Benjamin Blick of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. Larkin was arrested near the intersection of Tyler and Kellogg Drive in Wichita.

The sheriff’s office did not release any further details. Larkin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before his term as mayor, Larkin served as president of the Goddard City Council. He was appointed mayor in August 2020 after former Mayor Jamey Blubaugh resigned.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office later announced misdemeanor counterfeiting charges against Blubaugh related to fake tickets to the 2019 Zoobilee, an annual fundraiser for the Sedgwick County Zoo.

The City of Goddard’s website says Larkin is employed by an oilfield pipe manufacturer as the head of the accounting and human resources departments. He also holds a real estate license and specializes in the commercial real estate market.

Larkin ran for the Sedgwick County Commission last year but lost in the primary to incumbent Republican Commissioner David Dennis, earning about 45% of the vote. Larkin has also launched a campaign website to run for the Kansas House of Representatives.

Larkin serves alongside four council members on the Goddard City Council. His term ends in 2024.