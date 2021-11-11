© 2021 KMUW
The News Roundup — International

Published November 11, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST
Members of a military music band march during a rally in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 7, 2021, in support of the national defense forces. - Five days after the government declared a state of emergency throughout the country, tens of thousands of Ethiopians vowed at a pro-government rally in Addis Ababa on November 7 to defend the capital against Tigrayan rebels and denounced diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in the north of the country. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Thousands of migrants are stranded at the border of the European Union in Poland, stuck in camps in freezing weather. Germany has criticized Belarus for allegedly fast-tracking these migrants to the border, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The government of Ethiopia has detained at least 16 U.N. staff members working in the capital city of AddisAbaba, accusing them of “wrongdoing and participation in terror.”

Speaking of the U.N., its humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders to provideunimpeded access to more than 3 million people in need of life-savingassistance. The U.N. Security Council also called for an end to the violence in the country.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

