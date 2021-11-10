Local students discuss life after high school at Democracy on Tap

High school students have a lot of choices when it comes to life after graduation. College application season is in full swing, but life after high school could also mean joining the work force, trade school, or even a gap year. Hear from a panel of high school and college students at this month's digital Democracy on Tap. Our panelists are:



Jordan Belton , USD 259 Senior

, USD 259 Senior Zainab Khan , USD 259 Senior

, USD 259 Senior Sutton Kilgore , WSU Tech student

, WSU Tech student Brian Tran, WSU Freshman

Here is the recorded conversation:

Click here to view a list of further reading and resources on this month's topic, compiled by our friends at Wichita Public Library.

Support for Engage ICT comes from Susan and Leon Moeder of Moeder & Associates.