Since January 2016, KMUW's Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap has convened free community conversations on topics that touch our daily lives. Democracy on Tap went digital in April 2020. Viewers can stream the live conversations here at EngageICT.org or KMUW's Facebook page.
Local students discuss life after high school at Democracy on Tap
KMUW's Engage ICT: Democracy on Tap convened a panel of local high school and college students on November 9 to discuss life after graduation.
High school students have a lot of choices when it comes to life after graduation. College application season is in full swing, but life after high school could also mean joining the work force, trade school, or even a gap year. Hear from a panel of high school and college students at this month's digital Democracy on Tap. Our panelists are:
- Jordan Belton, USD 259 Senior
- Zainab Khan, USD 259 Senior
- Sutton Kilgore, WSU Tech student
- Brian Tran, WSU Freshman
Here is the recorded conversation:
Click here to view a list of further reading and resources on this month's topic, compiled by our friends at Wichita Public Library.
Support for Engage ICT comes from Susan and Leon Moeder of Moeder & Associates.