'Wait Wait' for Oct. 30, 2021: P.K. Subban plays Not My Job

This week's show was recorded remotely with guest host Negin Farsad, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest P.K. Subban and panelists Peter Grosz, Amy Dickinson and Josh Gondelman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Where There's a Bill, There's No Way! Social Media Giant Gets a Face Lift; The 12-Foot King of Halloween

Panel Questions

Space X Calls The Plumber

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about unusual ways to pay off student loans, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz P.K. Subban on Bakeries

P.K. Subban is one of the best hockey players in world, winner of an Olympic Gold Medal and the James Morris Memorial Trophy. We invited him on the show to play a game we called, "That's icing! Delicious icing!" — three questions about bakeries.

Panel Questions

The New Bros of Romance; A Trump Scandal Without a Trump

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Tart With A Heart of Fruit; Rent A Midlife Crisis at Hertz; A Spicy Delivery

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions

After Facebook became Meta, our panelists predict what the next company will be to change its name.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.