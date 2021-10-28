The News Roundup — Domestic

Reports indicate that the Biden administration has privately told interested lawmakers that the portion of the social spending bill devoted to climate will amount to $500 billion. If true, the climate portion of the bill will be its biggest slice.

The Virginia gubernatorial election, touted as one of the year’s most important, is heating up as it reaches its final stretch. President Joe Biden has made statements concerning what a Republican takeover of the state would mean for the GOP and potentially for Donald Trump. Polls indicate the race is in a dead heat.

State and local authorities continue to resist federal vaccine mandates. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order to state agencies to resist the mandate where possible. The police union in New York City is filing a lawsuit against the city over the municipal government’s mandate.

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the News Roundup.

