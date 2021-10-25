Last week, actor and producer Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his new film “Rust.” The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also hit and injured by a bullet and was hospitalized before being released.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees sent an email to its members saying that the gun used in the scene contained a live round.

IATSE has been arguing that America’s film sets are unsafe since before the shooting. Recently, the union threatened to go on strike over the issue and shut down film and TV sets nationwide, but were able to come to a resolution. Though a strike is off the table, for now, many members still feel unsatisfied.

What’s the state of America’s film sets?

