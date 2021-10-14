Remembering Rudy Love, Sr.

Funeral services for Wichita R&B singer and songwriter Rudy Love, Sr. are at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 15 at Wichita’s Central Christian Church. Love worked with famed artists including Marvin Gaye, Sly Stone and the Temptations. The 73-year-old musician passed away on October 6.

A memorial concert will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15 at Wave in Old Town.

Rudy Love & the Love Family performed at the 2017 KMUW Old Town Concert Series. You can hear that concert at the audio link above.