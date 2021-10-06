Wichita plans to clear homeless encampments near downtown shelters

Lines were painted this week on the sidewalk outside of United Methodist Open Door and areas nearby in an effort to clear homeless encampments.

The city of Wichita plans to treat the area around the downtown homeless center that’s inside the lines as private property in order to clear it.

“So that’s really going to kind of clean the place up and get people either inside and using the services at the day shelter or using the shelter at night, or go to some places where they’re not storing all their stuff everywhere and it kind of looks like skid row, you know?” Wichita Police Homeless Outreach Team Leader Nathan Schwiethale said during a City Council District 6 Advisory Board meeting Monday.

Plans to paint lines around the homeless center and other nearby areas were made public at Monday’s meeting.

The following morning, lines were painted and notices were posted there and under the Second Street bridge near WAVE, giving people until Friday to clear their belongings.

By Wednesday morning, the notices were removed from under the bridge. It’s unclear who removed the signs.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said that the decision to paint lines on the sidewalk did not go through the City Council. He criticized the decision and said better action needs to be taken to help unhoused people.

“But overall, being homeless shouldn’t be a crime,” Whipple said, “and we should be looking towards solving the underlying issues that our population experiencing homelessness are going through and not just pushing them out of sight and out of mind.”

At Monday’s district advisory board meeting, Schwiethale said there could be enforcement with those who do not comply with the posted notices.