State authorities investigating fatal weekend shooting by Wichita Police

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal shooting by Wichita Police over the weekend.

The department said in a statement that 41-year-old Jess Jackson was shot early Sunday morning in a home north of Central and Oliver. Police said Jackson was shot four times after pointing a gun at officers.

The department said it requested the help of the KBI in the investigation.

Police said the incident began after a woman told a convenience store clerk that Jackson was threatening to harm her and himself. The clerk called 911.

Police Capt. Jason Stephens said six officers went to Jackson's home to check on him. Three went inside and found him lying on a bed, holding a metallic object under the blanket.

Stephens said that at one point Jackson dropped the object on the floor, which made a loud thud. Police said he ignored commands to put his hands up and not touch the object under the blanket.

When Jackson stood up, Stephens said he had a handgun and began to point it at officers, prompting one officer to fire.

That officer is on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol following a shooting.