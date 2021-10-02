'Wait Wait' For Oct. 2, 2021: RZA Plays Not My Job

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest RZA and panelists Negin Farsad, Josh Gondelman and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

Congressional Regression; NBA Shot Clock Expiring; A Humble Abode in La La Land

Panel Questions

More Shame for Theranos

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about something lost for 146 years, but back again; only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz Wu-Tang's RZA on Tang

The RZA is one of the godfathers of hip-hop and the founder of the Wu-Tang Clan. Naturally, we invited him on to ask him three questions about Tang, one of the godfathers of powdered orange drinks.

Panel Questions

The Return of the Trump Dump; A Breakthrough in Ketchup Technology

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Charlotte's App; The Phantom Mafia; Corrugated Couches

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what surprising provision will be hidden in the infrastructure bill.

