Voter Registration Deadline Approaching For November's Election

While Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, Kansas voters have until Oct. 12 to register to vote in the 2021 general election.

Kansans can register to vote for the first time or update their registration information online at the Kansas Secretary of State’s office . A valid Kansas driver’s license or identification card is required to register to vote.

Voters also can check their voter registration status on the website.

The 2021 ballot includes mostly municipal contests.

“We encourage everybody to make sure they’re ready and register to vote in November,” Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said. “Most voters in Sedgwick County will have a contest on their ballot this November, whether it’s school board, city offices, drainage districts or improvement districts.”

Voter applications can also be done by mail or in-person at county election offices. Voters must re-register if they have moved, changed their name, or want to change their party affiliation.

Advanced ballots will be mailed out beginning Oct. 13. Applications for those ballots must be turned in by Oct. 26.

Early voting runs Oct. 18 through Nov. 1. The general election is Nov. 2.