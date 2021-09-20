© 2021 KMUW
Friday and Menace II Society actor A.J. Johnson has died

By Elizabeth Blair
Published September 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT
Actor Anthony Johnson in a scene from the movie <em>I Got the Hook Up,</em> circa 1998.
Actor Anthony Johnson in a scene from the movie <em>I Got the Hook Up,</em> circa 1998.

Comedian and actor A.J. Johnson has died. Johnson was best known for Friday, Menace II Society and Player's Club.

Anthony "AJ" Johnson, who played the homeless drug addict Ezal in Friday and E.Z.E. in House Party, died on Friday. His death was confirmed by a spokesperson. He was 55. No cause of death has been disclosed.

According to TMZ, Johnson "was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead."

Johnson grew up in Compton. His father was a co-founder of the Black Stuntmen's Association. In addition to stand-up, he appeared on television in such shows as Moesha and South Central.

"He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold," according to a statement from Johnson's representative.

Ice Cube, who co-wrote and starred in Friday, paid tribute on Twitter, saying, "Sad to wake up to the news about AJ Johnson passing away. Naturally funny dude who was straight outta Compton at the same time."

Elizabeth Blair
Elizabeth Blair is a Peabody Award-winning senior producer/reporter on the Arts Desk of NPR News.
