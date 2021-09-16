The News Roundup — Domestic

One in 500 Americans has died of COVID-19. Intensive Care Units in many states, especially in the South, are critically full, causing those without the disease to wait to see a physician or receive treatment.

House Democrats prepped a plan to bump the corporate tax rate to pay for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion infrastructure package. Biden is meeting with senators whose votes will decide the bill’s fate in the Senate, including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

Despite political analysts predicting a tighter race, California Gov. Gavin Newsom convincingly defeated a recall election. Now, state Democrats are looking to amend the recall election laws, citing citizen concerns over the price of the vote ahead of the state’s general election.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

