The News Roundup — International

After its takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has named its interim cabinet as it works to establish its government in the country. Women have taken to the streets in protest of the group’s gender policies which include a ban on women playing sports.

Local officials in Ethiopia are claiming that Tigray forces have killed more than 120 people in recent days following battlefield losses. If true, it would be one of the deadliest massacres of the 10-month war. Tigray forces have denied these reports.

The world’s largest broadcasters including NBC, are being urged by human rights groups to cancel plans to cover next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing due to the country’s ongoing genocide of its Uighur Muslims population.

