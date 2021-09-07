Wedding venues are completely booked for the next three years, planners aren’t taking on any new couples, and caterers are running short of appetizers in high demand.

It’s wedding season… during a pandemic.

Many couples set their eyes on 2021 to host their big day with hopes of a semi-normal summer after a year of uncertainty.

That normal summer didn’t come, but still, nearly half of couples with wedding dates in 2020 postponed their receptions until 2021 according to a study by The Knot.

That means we’re seeing a lot more weddings than normal this year.

And the wedding boom is likely here to stay for at least another year. The Wedding Report estimates that there will be 2.5 million weddings in 2022 — that’s more than we’ve seen in almost 40 years.

But how should couples hoping to tie the knot be thinking about their big day when Covid isn’t going anywhere anytime soon?

We talk about how to stay safe during these celebrations of love, and what happens when your dream wedding has to stay just that… a dream.

