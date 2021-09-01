© 2021 KMUW
We'll have a new weekend line-up beginning Saturday, September 4. Click here to see the new schedule.

The 1A Movie Club Sees &#8216;Candyman&#8217;

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published September 1, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT
Guests attend Universal Pictures, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Monkeypaw present a special NYC screening of Candyman at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City.
Candyman, candyman…eh, let’s not risk it. 

Yes, the Movie Club is digging into director Nia DaCosta’s horror film “Candyman” in which an urban legend comes to life after saying its name five times in a mirror. 

The sequel uses the original 1992 film as a jumping-off point but adds a new layer of social commentary on gentrification and police brutality in a Chicago neighborhood.

We talk through the themes and why it’s renewed conversation about the Black horror genre. Beware, there will be spoilers.

 

Michelle Harven